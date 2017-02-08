FC Esteghlal advanced to Asian Champions’ League group stage

Former semi-finalists Esteghlal returned to the AFC Champions League Group Stage following a three-year hiatus after overcoming Qatar’s Al Sadd 4-3 on penalties following a goalless stalemate at the Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

Alireza Mansourian sent Mehdi Rahmati (GK), Robson, Omid Ebrahimi, Kaveh Rezaei, Ali Ghorbanik, Milad Zakipour, Vouria Ghafouri (32, Khosro Heydari) , Omid Noorafkan, Mojtaba Haghdoost (82, Farshid Esmaeili), Behnam Barzay (100, Mohsen Karimi), and Padovani to the field.

The two-time Asian Club Championship winners had the better of proceedings against 2011 AFC Champions League winners Al Sadd but neither side was able to break the deadlock in 120 minutes of action.

Omid Ebrahimi missed Esteghlal’s second penalty of the shootout but they flawlessly converted the remaining spot kicks while Ibrahim Majed and Mohamed Kasola failed to hit the target for Al Sadd, allowing substitute Khosro Heidari to slam home the winner and take the Iranians into Group A where they will meet Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates, Uzbek side Lokomotiv and Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun.

In 7th minute, Esteghlal could have found the first goal; however Omid Noorafkan tried a through ball, but Ali Ghorbani was caught offside.

In 17th minute, Ali Ghorbani’s header from the center of the box is too high and assisted by Vouria Ghafouri with a cross following a corner, yields nothing for the hosting side.

In 20th minute, Ibrahim Majed of Al Sadd left footed shot from the center of the box missed to the left following a set piece situation.

In 42nd minute, Xavi right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. The opportunity was assisted by Jugurtha Hamroun.

In 50th minute, Kaveh Rezaei right footed shot, assisted by Milad Zakipour from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

In 63rd minute, Behnam Barzay left footed shot, assisted by Khosro Heydari from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

In 78th minute, Baghdad Boundjah right footed shot, assisted by Hasan Al Haydos, from the center of the box is blocked.

In 79th minute, Xavi right footed shot, assisted by Abdelkarim Hassan, from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.