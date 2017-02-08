RSS
February 08, 2017

News ID:177244
Publish Date: Wed, 08 Feb 2017
Service: Iran

Iran for regional talks in way of stability,peace

Parliament Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran, Cairo, Ankara and Riyadh can play an important role in collective cooperation to help stabilize the region.

He made the remarks in separate meetings with Lebanese and Syrian elite guests in Tehran on Tuesday.

In this respect, Amir-Abdollahian noted, the role of Riyadh has been extremely counterproductive and the lack of political insight in understanding the enemy is the serious problem of Riyadh and our region.

Parliament director general said Saudi Arabia was caught in the trap of the Zionist regime and conducted military aggression against Yemen, with the support of the US and its Zionist ally.

Today, Ansar Allah and its Yemeni allies are the most effective political and field force in Yemen; they take steps towards Yemen's national unity and its territorial integrity, while Saudi Arabia is caught in the swamp of Yemen, he added.

Amir-Abdollahian also referred to the crises in Syria and Bahrain, saying Bahrain's government now faces a serious crisis of legitimacy and political instability due to interventions of regional enemies and there is a huge gap between the people and the government; terrorist insecurity has intensified in the region and the scope and pace of political crisis obstructs the realization of solutions.

“Tehran remains a key harbinger of honest regional dialogues and helping the region to achieve stability, security and prosperity,” Amir-Abdollahian concluded.

   
