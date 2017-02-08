Spicer brings back US ‘table’ to issue threats against Iran

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is parroting hollow threats against Iran, as promoted in the administration of new President Donald Trump.

The New York billionaire and former reality TV star “will not take anything off the table” in dealing with Tehran, Spicer told reporters on Tuesday.

The US and some of its allies have, for years, been attempting to sound menacing by refusing to take “options off the table.”

Ahead of his 2016 presidential victory, Trump had vowed to take on Iran’s nuclear deal by renegotiating or ultimately repealing it.

Since he took office, the president and his staff have only been resorting to issuing hollow threats and accusing Iran of support for terrorism.

Spicer warned Iran Tuesday to “realize that there is a new president in office. This president is not going to sit by and let Iran flout its violations or its apparent violations to the joint agreement.”

He added that Trump “will continue to take action as he sees fit. The president's also made clear time and time again that he's not going to project what those actions will be and he will not take anything off the table. But I think Iran is kidding itself if they don't realize that there is a new president in town."

The new administration has been attempting to suggest a leniency towards Iran in the previous administration in an effort to appear “tough” in its stance towards Tehran.

The administration of former President Barack Obama was engaged in negotiations with Tehran along with five other world powers.

According to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Trump has “laid bare the political, economic, moral, and social corruption within the US establishment.”