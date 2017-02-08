Guterres horrified by report of Rohingyas raped by security forces

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "was horrified" by a report concerning the sexual abuse of members of the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority in Myanmar by security forces, says a United Nations spokesman.

Stephane Dujarric voiced Guterres’s concerns about the Human Rights Watch report on Tuesday.

The group recently released a report which claimed that border guard police raped, gang raped, and carried out invasive body searches on Rohingyas during operations in western Rakhine state last year.

Meanwhile, the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, said that the scale of violence against the Rohingyas was “revolting and unacceptable,” while stressing that the government in Myanmar was responsible to ensure their security.

“This must stop right now!” he stressed.

“If people are being persecuted based on their identity and killed, tortured, raped and forcibly transferred in a widespread or systematic manner, this could amount to crimes against humanity, and in fact be the precursor of other egregious international crimes,” he said.

Earlier in the month, a report by the UN human rights office said the Myanmar’s crackdown on its Rohingya Muslims has likely killed hundreds of people, in a campaign that could amount to crimes against humanity and “ethnic cleansing.”

Myanmar’s military began a harsh crackdown against Rohingyas in the Rakhine State after an attack by unidentified elements on the country’s border guards on October 9 last year left nine police officers dead. The government blamed the attack on the Rohingya.

Persecution of the Rohingya Muslims in the Buddhist-majority Myanmar has been going on for years.