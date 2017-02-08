MPs vote for no parliamentary veto over May’s Brexit

British lawmakers vote against parliamentary veto power over Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Labour MP Chris Leslie’s proposed amendment was rejected by a majority of 33 MPs on Tuesday.

The move makes it easier for the government to clinch a Brexit deal without much trouble from the parliament.

May is attempting to get the article 50 bill through the House of Commons without any change.

Triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty would start the formal negotiations on Brexit.

The process was facilitated after the amendment was rejected 312 to 293 Tuesday.

Seven Conservatives voted for the amendment along with 210 Labour and 54 Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs.

Earlier in the day, the MPs also voted against an SNP amendment by 336 votes to 88.

On Wednesday, MPs are set to vote on another Brexit-related issue concerning European Union nationals living in the UK.

Scotland votes against Brexit

Meanwhile, the Scottish parliament also held a vote to voice opposition to the UK government’s start of the exit from the EU.

As Holyrood’s consent is not necessary for the process to start, following a UK Supreme Court ruling last month, the vote was mostly symbolic with 90 lawmakers opposing the initiation of the process and 34 throwing their support.

Scotland opposes leaving the EU’s single market as part of Brexit; therefore, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would let the Scottish MPs to voice their opinions.

Last year, nearly 52 percent of Britons voted to end their country's decades-long membership in the 28-nation bloc.