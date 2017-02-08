Iran calls on EU to ease banking transactions

Iran’s deputy FM Takht-Ravanchi during a visit to Berlin called on the European Union for more active role in successful implementation of the nuclear deal, particularly in regard to banking transactions.

Iran’s Deputy for European and American Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi visited Berlin on Monday for a two-day stay at the official invitation of the state secretary of Germany's Federal Foreign Office, Markus Ederer.

During a meeting with Ederer on Monday, Iranian diplomat voiced the Islamic Republic’s full support for development of relations with Germany in all fields, and highlighted the need for removing the obstacles and challenges facing the two countries’ banking transactions.

Ederer, for his part, stressed the remarkable improvement in Tehran-Berlin ties after the implementation of the nuclear deal, and discussed the various fields and capacities that his country was ready to exploit for deepening relations with Iran, particularly for economic cooperation.

He expressed the keen interest of many German industrial companies in investing in Iran with a focus on transfer of new technologies, and underscored the support of the German government for expediting the process.

On Tuesday, Takht-Ravanchi delivered a speech at the Körber Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Hamburg which provides a platform for political discussions on key areas of European foreign policy in the Middle East and in Eastern Europe.

During his speech, the Iranian diplomat presented an overall report on the implementation process of the nuclear deal in the past year, and discussed with the present participants the achievements and solved challenges and the remaining obstacles.

Takht-Ravanchi noted the lack of commitment by the US and urged the European Union for a more active part in facilitating banking transactions.

Other topics discussed were the latest situation on Iran-Europe relations, Iran-Germany ties, the US, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and the Persian Gulf.

The participants further stressed the continuation of Iran-Germany close cooperation in various fields.