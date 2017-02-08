Britain Tax burden to be highest in 30 years: Think tank

Tax is set to rise as a share of the UK's income to its highest level since 1986, according to a think tank.

Higher income from taxes and relatively low growth will combine to create this effect, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, BBC wrote.

Austerity will continue into the 2020s, after Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond's decision to scrap a target of balancing the nation's books, it said.

The Treasury said it was committed to repairing Britain's finances.

Forecasts by Oxford Economics, which contributed to the report, estimate the UK economy will grow by 1.6 percent in 2017.

In 2018, growth in gross domestic product will slow to 1.3 percent, Oxford Economics said. Growth is expected to be dulled as a result of inflation prompted by the decline of the value of the pound after the EU referendum.

While a weaker pound is likely to improve the performance of manufacturers and exporters, higher costs for consumers will more than erase this gain, said the report.

'Spending power'

"Though the UK economy has continued to achieve solid growth, it has been almost entirely reliant on the consumer," said Andrew Goodwin, lead UK Economist at Oxford Economics and co-author of part of the report.

"With spending power set to come under significant pressure from higher inflation and the welfare squeeze, the consumer will not be able to keep contributing more than its fair share. Exports should be a bright spot, but overall a slowdown in GDP growth appears likely."

The UK's economy could be three percent smaller by 2030 than if Britain had voted Remain, according to forecasts in the IFS's annual Green Budget.

'Difficult decisions'

In a statement, the Treasury said: "The government is committed to repairing the public finances and living within our means so that we can build an economy that works for all.

"That has required some difficult decisions on spending, but we are determined to deliver efficient public services which provide maximum value for every pound of taxpayers' money."

Spending on public services dropped by 10 percent since 2010, the report said, after adjusting the figures for inflation.

To meet his target of eliminating the deficit during the next parliament, which is from 2020 to 2025, Hammond will probably have to find a further £34 billion in tax rises and spending cuts, extending austerity.

The report said £17 billion of tax rises could be needed to contribute to closing the gap for government between outgoings and income.