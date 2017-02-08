Parents banned from talking to teachers at school gate

A head teacher in the UK has banned parents from talking to teachers and set up an exclusion zone to prevent abuse at the school gates.

Fiona Donnelly, headmistress at Sandwood Primary School in Penilee, Glasgow, has taken the drastic measures following a rising number of incidents where family members have behaved inappropriately, The Telegraph wrote.

She said parents have hurled verbal abuse at teachers which has caused significant stress to staff, and explained that parents will need to wait in designated zones at the end of the day.

In a letter to parents, Donnelly wrote: "We are putting new procedures in place with regard to parental contact with staff. "Staff will no longer be available at the end of the school day at dismissal to speak with parents/carers.”

She said that any parents or carers who wish to speak to teachers will need to make an appointment via the school office.

"This is due to a rising number of incidents where family members have behaved inappropriately towards members of staff, shouting, using offensive language and causing significant stress to staff,” she said.

"It is with regret that these procedures have been put in place as we recognize that many parents welcome a catch up on occasion at the end of the day.

"However, I am not prepared for staff to face this at the end of a school day and for my pupils to witness this behavior."

Parents have also been told they could be issued with a warning which could prevent them entering school grounds, if they continue to behave in an inappropriate manner.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "The school is introducing a new system to make it easier for parents and carers to contact the school about matters relating to their child's education.

"In addition, as the school roll has increased significantly over the last couple of years, the head teacher has devised a playground layout for parents and carers to collect their children at home time that will help in the smooth running of the school day and ease any congestion.

"As in any Glasgow school, inappropriate behavior towards staff is unacceptable, will not be tolerated and action taken to set a good example to our children and young people."

Susan Quinn, local association secretary at the Educational Institute of Scotland, said a decision such as this would only be taken if it were the last resort.

"Generally teachers will work as hard as they can to promote good relationships with parents and carers. It would be an unusual situation that that becomes broken down," she said.

"Clearly everything has to be done to ensure teacher and pupil safety is the highest consideration."