Researchers develop test to detect early signs of pancreatic cancer

A simple blood test that detects pancreatic cancer before it spreads has been developed by scientists.

It's more than 85 percent successful in diagnosing patients in the early stages of the illness, a study found, according to express.co.uk.

The breakthrough offers hope of a screening program for one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

It hit the headlines last month after claiming the life of acting legend Sir John Hurt, an English actor.

As many as 80 percent of cases are identified too late because by the time symptoms begin the disease is often too advanced.

Around 8,800 people in the UK get pancreatic cancer each year making it the tenth most common.

The new ultra-sensitive technique could improve the early detection, treatment and monitoring of patients, said the researchers.

It identifies the disease by looking for a specific protein in less than a single teardrop of blood.

This can be carried out in the clinic where investigative tests need to be fast, highly sensitive and specific — and involve minimal sample processing.

Most developed for the detection of cancer biomarkers in blood require time-consuming steps.

The new method reported in Nature Biomedical Engineering is able to diagnose pancreatic cancer from as little as 0.001 ml of unprocessed plasma.

It does this by quantifying the presence of a protein called EphA2 —even in the earliest stages of pancreatic cancer.

Professor Tony Hu, of Arizona State University, said: "Pancreatic cancer is one type of cancer we desperately need an early blood biomarker for."

Currently the only cure remains surgical removal of diseased tissue but in many cases this is not feasible due to the degree of spread at the time of diagnosis.

Hu said: "Other technology has been used for detection but it doesn't work very well because of the nature of this cancer.

"It's really hard to capture an early diagnostic signal when there are no symptoms. It's not like breast cancer, where you may feel pain and you can easily check for an abnormal growth."

The pilot study involved 59 patients in the earlier first to third stages of pancreatic cancer, 48 with pancreatitis — a disease that can share the same symptoms — and a group of 48 healthy controls.

The test identified the cancer patients with higher sensitivities and specificities than obtained with a protein known as CA19-9 — the only cancer biomarker that is routinely used in the clinic.

The disease has one of the worst cancer survival rates, with less than four percent of people living for five years or more after diagnosis.

It's only identified in time for curative surgery in about 15 percent of people, so early diagnosis is crucial for improving survival rates.

Although the results need to be validated in larger studies the test has the potential to be used for other cancers and infections, said the researchers.