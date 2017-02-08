Rouhani urges independent states to unite against unilateralism

President Hassan Rouhani called for closer ties with Latin American states, especially Venezuela, saying independent nations should stand united in the face of unilateralism and extremism in the world.

In a Wednesday meeting with Venezuela’s visiting Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez and Oil Minister Nelson Martinez, Rouhani said independent states, particularly members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), “should work hand in hand to play a more active role in regional and international affairs.”

He added that the US can no longer rally the world’s public opinion behind its own causes, a situation which offers a good chance to NAM members to have a more influential role in current global affairs, Press TV reported.

The Iranian chief executive further said that Iran and Venezuela share a common policy of protecting their independence and resisting all countries pursuing unilateralism in the world.

“The circumstances of today’s world require that independent countries, especially NAM member states, act in a more united fashion against unilateralism, extremism, and violence, while protecting [the rights of] their [respective] nations,” the Iranian president stated.

NAM, an international organization with 120 member states and 21 observer countries, represents nearly two-thirds of UN members. It is regarded as not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

The movement is currently chaired by Venezuela, which took over the rotating presidency from Iran in September 2016.

At the Wednesday meeting, Rodriguez delivered President Nicolas Maduro written massage to Rouhani.

She also reaffirmed Venezuela’s determination for expanding ties with Iran.