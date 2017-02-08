Zanganeh: OPEC output cut should be extended into second half

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said OPEC should cut crude production "a bit more" in the second half of 2017.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Nov. 30, 2016, to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day to 32.5 mbd for the first six months of 2017, in addition to 558,000 bpd of cuts agreed by non-members such as Russia, Oman and Mexico, Reuters reported.

OPEC members all agree that oil should be $60 a barrel, Zanganeh said.

Global oil supplies have decreased as OPEC members and producers outside the group comply with a six-month deal to curb output that took effect on Jan. 1, Qatar’s Energy Minister Mohammed Al Sada said Wednesday at a news briefing in Doha. “It’s too early to make a judgment,” he said, adding that markets may re-balance in the third quarter.

OPEC expects to decide whether to extend the cuts at its biannual meeting in Vienna in May.

Benchmark Brent crude fell as much as 61 cents in London on Wednesday and was trading at $54.64 a barrel, on course for a third daily decline after industry data showed US stockpiles surged.

Most OPEC members are happy with a crude price of about $60 a barrel, Zanganeh said, according to the Tasnim News Agency. OPEC’s compliance with the accord on output has been very good, and non-OPEC producers have begun cutting production and pledged to reach their targets quickly, Shana reported him as saying. Iran is the third-biggest producer in OPEC, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq, while Qatar ranks 11th.

A committee in charge of monitoring compliance with the deal is due to release its first report on Feb. 17, disclosing January production levels for participating countries, Qatar’s Al Sada said. The five-member committee, chaired by Kuwait, will use as many as six sources of data to measure output, he said.

The oil market would be rebalanced when global inventories, currently near record highs, approached their five-year average level, Al Sada said. The third quarter of this year would be a “good estimate” for when this is likely to happen, he said.

Investment in the oil industry has tumbled during the past three years, and a failure to reverse this trend could hurt future supply and cause a shortage three years from now, Al Sada said. Current oil demand is healthy and will increase by 1.1 million to 1.2 million barrels a day in 2017, he said.