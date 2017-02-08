Bank Pasargad among Banker Mideast top 10

The Banker’s Top 500 Banking Brands rankings for 2017 were announced with Bank Pasargad as the only Iranian bank to make it into the Middle East top 10.

According to The Banker, Bank Pasargad was ranked as 175 among the Top 500 in the world.

Bank Pasargad’s status was elevated from 328 in 2015, which shows a 153-step growth.

This is a major achievement not only for Bank Pasargad but also for Iran’s banking system mainly as a result of Brand Finance’s ability to include accurate revenues in its valuations on the country this year.

The Banker also announced Bank Pasargad as Iran’s Bank of the Year in 2016.

The bank plans to invest in its branch network in 2017.