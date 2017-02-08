NIOC, BIV ink MoU on Iran fields study

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Malaysia's Bukhary International Ventures (BIV) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for carrying out studies over Iran's Golshan and Ferdowsi fields.

The two sides inked the deal in Tehran on Wednesday, Shana reported.

Based on the document, BIV will submit the result of its studies to NIOC over the fields within a period of seven months.

The two fields hold gas and oil but the recovery of gas and its transfer to onshore facilities will be studied by BIV, said Gholamreza Manouchehri, NIOC's deputy of development and engineering, who signed the deal on behalf of his company.

The Golshan gas field is one of the NIOC recent discoveries which is located at approximately 180 km south east of Bushehr, 65 km offshore the Persian Gulf. The volume of gas in place (GIP) of the field is estimated at 42 to 56 trillion cubic feet.

Ferdowsi Gas Field is another recent discovery of the NIOC, located at approximately 190 kilometers southeast of Bushehr, 85 kilometers offshore the Persian Gulf.