Todorov, literary theorist, historian dies at 77

Tzvetan Todorov, a Bulgarian-French literary theorist and historian of ideas whose concerns in dozens of books ranged from fantasy in fiction to the moral consequences of colonialism, and fanaticism, died in Paris. He was 77.

The cause was multiple system atrophy, a progressive brain disorder, his son Sacha said.

A disciple of Roland Barthes, Todorov became prominent in the 1970s for his work on structuralism, a method of interpretation — influenced by cultural anthropology — that focuses on recurring patterns of thought and behavior, nytimes.com reported.

He developed his study of the formal processes of storytelling into a 1973 book, ‘The Fantastic: A Structural Approach to a Literary Genre,’ which examined the structural features in fantasy-based texts like ‘Arabian Nights’ and Kafka’s ‘Metamorphosis’.

Todorov’s later books included intellectual portraits of the thinkers Benjamin Constant, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Mikhail Bakhtin. He compiled a book based on extracts from her letters, notes and diaries, the unwritten autobiography of the Russian poet, Marina Tsvetayeva.

He was especially drawn to episodes of moral turbulence. In “The Conquest of America: The Question of the Other” (1985), he concluded that native peoples, who, unlike Europeans, lacked a concept of “otherness,” were unable to defend themselves against an enemy who could manipulate their perception of reality and confuse their planning and reasoning.

His 1989 book, “On Human Diversity,” looked at how French authors have approached “the other,” and it made the case for both universal values and respect for diverse cultures.

Todorov’s book “Facing the Extreme: Moral Life in the Concentration Camps” (1996) made note of the paradox that human decency and goodness exist even in the most evil situations. The volume was “a tribute to the small number of ‘just’ men and women who showed both courage and generosity,” the political scientist Stanley Hoffmann, who died in 2015, wrote in a review in the magazine Foreign Affairs.

In “The New World Disorder: Reflections of a European” (2003), written on the eve of the invasion of Iraq, which the French and German governments and many Europeans opposed, Todorov urged Europe to abandon its "pacifism and passivity". He told The New York Times: “Our potential enemies are no longer inside Europe. We must join forces to defend ourselves against these external enemies.”

Todorov was born on March 1, 1939, in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, the son of Todor Borov, a university professor, and Haritina Peeva, a librarian. He did his undergraduate studies at the University of Sofia. Then, like his contemporary Julia Kristeva, the philosopher and psychoanalyst, he moved from Bulgaria – then in the grip of the longtime Communist dictator, Todor Zhivkov – to France to pursue postgraduate work.

Todorov completed his doctorate under Barthes at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences in 1966, and he began teaching at the National Center for Scientific Research in 1968. In 1983 he helped found the Center for Arts and Language Research, involving scholars from both institutions.