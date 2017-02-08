RSS
February 08, 2017 0744 GMT

News ID:177298
Publish Date: Wed, 08 Feb 2017 19:16:41 GMT
Service: Iran

Poll shows Le Pen losing presidential runoff

A daily opinion poll publication continued to show far-right leader Marine Le Pen losing the French presidential runoff on May 7.

The OpinionWay poll, published on its website, showed Le Pen scoring 25 percent in a first-round vote set for April 23, with independent Emmanuel Macron on 22 percent and conservative Francois Fillon on 20 – scores that would put Macron into the runoff against Le Pen.

Macron would beat Le Pen 66 percent to 34 percent in the two-way runoff. Fillon, were he to make it instead of Macron, would beat Le Pen with a score of 62 percent versus her 38 percent.

   
