February 08, 2017 0745 GMT

News ID:177299
Publish Date: Wed, 08 Feb 2017 19:17:46 GMT
Service: Iran

Belarusians calls for increase of economic cooperation with Iran

Belarusians calls for increase of economic cooperation with Iran

Head of Belarusian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Sergey Rakhmanov said on Wednesday that there are plenty of grounds for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

He made the remarks in meeting with Deputy Governor General of East Azarbaijan Province for economic affairs Ali Navadad, IRNA reported.

Rakhmanov expressed hope that by development of cooperation between Iran and Belarus, East Azarbaijan Province can take a noticeable share of the cooperation.

He said that Belarus is among advanced countries in the fields of industry, agriculture and added that in the fields of manufacturing trucks, tractors and production of dairy as well as in the field of information technology Belarus is among most advanced countries in the world and even more progressive than a number of European countries.

Ali Navadad pointed to capacities of the province in the fields of manufacturing automobile, parts, pharmaceutics and food products, and said, 'The province by having around 4,000 industrial units is one of country’s industrial poles.'

He said that the province is also active in production of leather, handwoven carpet and handicrafts and in the sector of mine also has more than 8 billion tons of reserves.

Navadad expressed hopes that visit of the Belarusian delegation causes expansion of trade exchanges between the two countries.

Belarusian Truck Manufacturer Company MAZ, with international reputation, has a joint venture project in Tabriz to produce buses.

   
KeyWords
Belarus
Iran
trade
 
