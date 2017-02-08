RSS
Publish Date: Wed, 08 Feb 2017 19:18:38 GMT
UN seeks $2.1b to help war-stricken Yemenis

UN seeks $2.1b to help war-stricken Yemenis

A UN agency is seeking $2.1 billion this year to help people in Yemen, where a nearly two-year war has left thousands dead in the Arab world's poorest country.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said some 18.8 million people, or more than two-thirds of Yemen's population, need assistance. Some 10 million of those are "acutely affected" and need assistance for food, water, health care and protection, AP reported.

OCHA chief Stephen O'Brien said Wednesday that millions of Yemenis could face famine this year without international support.

The announcement marked the formal appeal from OCHA, which last month estimated needs this year of about $2 billion. OCHA last month estimated that some 10,000 civilians have died in the conflict.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in a bid to reinstall the country’s ex-government and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

 

   
