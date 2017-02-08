Tehran urges Berlin, Stockholm to improve banking ties

Economic Desk

Iran urged Germany and the Netherlands to help remove the obstacles in the way of expansion of banking relations between Tehran and the European countries.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for European and American Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi visited the two European countries to discuss promotion of economic and political relations.

Despite the nuclear deal having officially gone into effect on January 16, many large European banks still refrain from engaging in transactions with Iran for the fear of US sanctions.

In Germany, Takht-Ravanchi held talks with State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Markus Ederer.

Germany said it would support the process of transferring new technologies to Iran through private sector investment as relations between the two countries have been improving following the 2015 nuclear agreement.

German companies in diverse industrial fields are eager to invest in Iran on the basis of transferring new technologies, and the government backs such process, Ederer said.

The German diplomat also expressed his country’s readiness to promote cooperation with Iran in all areas, particularly the economic interaction.

The Iranian official, who visited Berlin upon an official invitation from his German counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interests, gave a speech at the Corber Foundation in Berlin.

He called for Europe's active cooperation for successful implementation of Iran nuclear agreement.

Iran and Germany have held regular talks after implementation of the nuclear agreement between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries –Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Germany is the fifth-largest exporter to Iran, after China, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Turkey.

In the first half of 2016, German exports to Iran increased by 15 percent.

In 2015, trade turnover between Germany and Iran was $2.8 billion.

The Iranian official also met Secretary General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Johanna Yoka Brandt in The Hague.

Iranian and Dutch officials discussed mutual relations between the two countries.

Brandt said her country supports full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

The Dutch official added that Stockholm is determined to improve relations with Tehran in different fields, including the environment, agriculture and new energy.