Trump administration faces tough questioning in court

People continue to protest travel ban order

The US Justice Department faced tough questioning as it urged a court of appeals to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, put on hold in a legal challenge last week.

The latest twist in the showdown comes four days after a federal judge suspended Trump's decree, reopening US borders to the thousands of refugees and travelers who had been suddenly barred from the country, AFP reported.

Three judges from an appellate court in San Francisco chaired an hour-long telephone hearing followed online by more than 130,000 people – a record, the court said – and broadcast live to millions more on television.

Tuesday's hearing was focused on whether to lift the suspension of the ban, not on the constitutionality of the decree itself – a broader battle that looks likely to go all the way to the Supreme Court.

The appeals court would probably rule later this week, a court spokesman said.

The three-judge panel often appeared skeptical during the hearing, with Judge Richard Clifton at one point calling the government's argument "pretty abstract."

The judges questioned Justice Department lawyer August Flentje about the evidence connecting the seven targeted countries to terrorism, and pressed him on whether the ban amounts to religious discrimination, as its opponents claim.

Is it a Muslim ban?

The White House insists the decree is in the interest of national security, giving the new administration time to beef up vetting procedures to keep potential terrorists out of the country.

Its detractors say it violates the constitution by discriminating against people on the basis of their religion.

An attorney representing the states of Washington and Minnesota – which brought the federal lawsuit against Trump's ban with support from numerous advocacy groups – urged the judges to keep the decree on hold while the case runs its course.

"It has always been the judicial branch's role to say what the law is and to serve as a check on abuses by the executive branch," Solicitor General Noah Purcell said.

"That judicial rule has never been more important in recent memory than it is today, but the president is asking... to reinstate the executive order without full judicial review and throw this country back into chaos," he added.

The states' counsel also came under sustained questioning, with Judge Clifton, a George W. Bush nominee, appearing unconvinced by his arguments that the ban amounted to religious discrimination.

Experts believe the argument to reinstate the ban is facing an uphill struggle.

Arthur Hellman, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, said although it is uncertain which way the judges are leaning in the case, he would be surprised if they side with the government.

"He (Flentje) really had trouble with many of the questions and I don't think his answers satisfied the judges who were asking them," he said.

"He just didn't seem as well prepared as I would expect a lawyer for the US government to be," he added.

Trump's executive order barred entry to all refugees for 120 days, and to travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, triggering chaos at US airports and worldwide condemnation. Refugees from Syria were barred indefinitely.

NYC students' protest

People continue to hold rallies in cities across the United States in protest at the executive order shutting the nation’s doors to immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim countries.

Several hundred area students gathered in Foley Square early Tuesday afternoon to protest Trump’s executive order on immigration, amNY reported.

A rotating group of speakers, including 17-year-old organizer Hebh Jamal, led the rally, with call-and-response chants including, "We know the president is anti-immigrant. We know there are 50,000 New Yorkers whose future is uncertain.”

The crowd also repeated, "The people united will never be defeated."

The protesters, many of them high school students, weathered the rain with umbrellas and hooded coats to take part in the citywide walkout.

Rayan Hassounya, a senior at Young Women's Leadership School in Astoria, said she showed up, in part, because "if you don't make yourself heard, it looks as if you're accepting this." A US citizen of Moroccan descent, Hassounya said that Trump's order is "clearly a Muslim ban."