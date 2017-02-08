RSS
February 08, 2017 0745 GMT

News ID:177304
Publish Date: Wed, 08 Feb 2017 19:33:14 GMT
Service: Iran

Kuwait welcomes Iran's readiness for dialogue with PGCC

Kuwait welcomes Iran's readiness for dialogue with PGCC

Kuwait welcomed Iran's willingness for dialogue with its Persian Gulf Arab neighbors, saying any talks are likely to help resolve conflict in Syria and Yemen, according to Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA.

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah, responding to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's comments that his country was ready for dialogue with the PGCC, said: "It’s what we’re looking for."

Such a dialogue would "contribute effectively to containment of many areas of tension in the region, whether in Yemen or in Syria or anywhere else in our region," KUNA quoted Jarallah as saying at a reception at Iran's Embassy in Kuwait.

Referring to a letter sent in January to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani by Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah on the "basis for dialogue" between the six-member PGCC and Iran, Zarif said Tehran hoped the message would show that Persian Gulf states were willing "to resolve the issues".

"In that case, Iran is also ready. We should all look forward and agree that we should aim together for a future that looks different,” Iran's Ettelaat newspaper quoted Zarif as saying on Tuesday.

On January 27, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sabah Khaled al-Sabah met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran to discuss issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Kuwaiti minister delivered a written message from the emir of Kuwait to the Iranian president.

 

   
KeyWords
Kuwait
readiness
dialogue
PGCC
 
