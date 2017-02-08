RSS
February 08, 2017 0745 GMT

News ID:177305
Publish Date: Wed, 08 Feb 2017 19:34:38 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran, Russia discuss nuclear deal implementation

Iran, Russia discuss nuclear deal implementation

Political Desk

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov in Moscow where they stressed the full implementation of Iran nuclear deal and improvement of cooperation between the two countries.

Araqchi, who arrived in Moscow on Wednesday morning, said Iran and Russia have continued their relations and consultations since the start of nuclear deal implementation.

The Iranian official highlighted Iran’s commitment to its obligations under the nuclear agreement.

Ryabkov said Moscow attaches great importance to further expansion of relations with Iran.

The meeting between the two sides came as Washington imposed new sanctions against 25 Iranian individuals and entities on Friday over Iran’s recent missile test.

US claims that the missile test was in violation of the nuclear deal and a UN resolution. Iran has dismissed the claims, saying the country’s missile defense system is not in violation of the nuclear deal or the UN resolution as the missiles are not capable of carrying nuclear warheads. 

Ryabkov said on Monday that the new US sanctions against Iran are regrettable.

He told reporters in Moscow that launching and testing missiles by Iran is not violation of JCPOA and Resolution 2231of the UN Security Council.

 

 

   
