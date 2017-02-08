Terrorism rooted in US wrong policies

By Mohammad Hassan Daryaei*

The US has become ‘the wonderland’ these days. Unconsidered decisions of President Donald Trump, which run counter to the principles of the American Constitution, have surprised everyone across the globe.

Even some of the members of Trump’s team have expressed objection to these decisions but the new president continues to defend his measures.

Hurling false accusations at other countries is part of the strategy of the new US administration, which has created major upheavals for America.

In late January, Trump issued an executive order to bar travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran from visiting the US. The White House took the measure in disguise of combating terrorism.

The order, however, does not ban residents of the countries involved in the 9/11 attacks from traveling to the US. Those who orchestrated and supported the attacks are still regarded as Washington’s allies. However, Iranians who have had no role in any terror attacks have been targeted.

The White House even defended the detention of a five-year-old Iranian boy following Trump’s travel ban, arguing that Muslims are a threat regardless of their age. He was detained for several hours at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The new US president has also accused his predecessor Barack Obama of creating the Daesh terrorist group. He further described his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton as a Daesh ally.

If US politicians review their actions in the Middle East, they would realize that Washington has played a major role in expanding the threat of terrorism in the region.

Nonetheless, the US is accusing other nations, such as Iran of creating instability and posing threats to global security.

Undoubtedly, no one can ever ignore the constructive role of the Islamic Republic in the region.

When the US was engaged in supporting terrorist groups, Iran spared no efforts to fight against these groups. Iran’s anti-terror role in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria will be etched in the memory of people across the world.

If Tehran had not launched its anti-terror campaign, Baghdad, Damascus and a major part of the region would have been dominated by Daesh.

Consequently, the whole world including Europe would also suffer from more terror attacks.

Iran’s anti-terror measures are rooted in the beliefs of its people who are the victims of terrorism following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In line with such measures, in September 2013, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for a World Against Violence and Extremism during his speech at the 68th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Rouhani’s call indicates that the Islamic Republic has been seeking to help restore security and stability to the world and eradicate terrorism not in words but in practice.

Presently, the Trump administration should review Washington’s anti-Iran policy over the past four decades. If his administration were fair, it would find out that such a policy has been completely wrong.

The US should know that terrorism is rooted in Washington’s blind support for some of its regional allies which sponsor terrorists.