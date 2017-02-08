Blues win clash of twice champions to reach AFC CL group stage

Former semifinalist Esteghlal of Iran, also dubbed the Blues, returned to the AFC Champions League Group Stage following a three-year hiatus after overcoming Qatar’s Al Sadd 4-3 on penalties following a goalless stalemate at the Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

The two-time Asian Club Championship winner had the better of proceedings against 2011 AFC Champions League winner Al Sadd, which has also lifted two Asian Club Championship trophies, but neither side was able to break the deadlock in 120 minutes of action, the-afc.com reported.

Omid Ebrahimi missed Esteghlal’s second penalty of the shootout but his teammates flawlessly converted the remaining spot kicks while Ibrahim Majed and Mohamed Kasola failed to hit the target for Al Sadd, allowing substitute Khosro Heidari to slam home the winner and take the Iranians into Group A where they will meet Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates, Uzbek side Lokomotiv and Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun.