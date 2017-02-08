Iran's junior cyclists clinch three medals in Asian meet

Iranian cyclist Amir Hossein Jamshidiyan (C) poses with his gold medal at the end of the junior scratch race event of the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi, India, on February 7, 2017. presstv.com

Iran's juniors won three medals, including a gold, at the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championships in India.

On Tuesday, Amir Hossein Jamshidiyan competed against his rivals in the junior scratch race event of the tournament at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium velodrome in the Indian capital city of New Delhi, and stood on top of the podium to snatch gold, Press TV reported.

Mohammad Rajablou took part in men’s scratch race competitions and bagged a silver for Iran.

The Iranian outfit, composing of Mohammad Daneshvar, Ali Varposhti and Ali Aliasgari, vied for a medal in the team sprint event on Monday evening, and clocked 45.765 seconds to finish in the second place, after China with a record of 44.913 seconds.

The Japanese squad finished third to win bronze.

The 37th edition of Asian Track Cycling Championships, which kicked off on February 6, will wrap up on February 10, 2017.