Iran lineup for 2017 Freestyle World Cup announced

Iranian freestyle wrestler Masoud Esmaeil-Pour Jouybari (in red singlet) competes against Indian opponent Bajrang Bajrang in the 61kg weight division of the Freestyle World Cup 2016 at the Forum, Inglewood, the United States, on June 11, 2016. presstv.com

The Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation (IRIWF) announced the final roster for the 2017 [men's] Freestyle World Cup, which is due to be staged in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah later this month.

The Iranian squad during the two-day tournament include Hassan Rahimi and Younes Sarmasti (57kg), Behnam Ehsanpour and Masoud Esmaeilpour (61kg), Meysam Nasiri and Mehdi Yeganeh Ja’fari (65kg), Mostafa Hosseinkhani and Hamed Rashidi (70kg), Peyman Yarahmadi and Bahman Taymouri (74kg), Hassan Yazdani and Alireza Karimi (86kg), Amir Mohammadi and Hossein Shahbazi (97kg) and Komeil Ghasemi as well as Yadollah Mohebbi (125kg), Press TV reported.

The Iranian team will be coached by Mohammad Talaei.

Ali Akbar Dodangeh, Amir Tavakolian, Abbas Hajkenari and Ehsan Lashgari will assist Talaei in the bouts.

The tournament is scheduled to be held at Imam Khomeini Sport Venue in Kermanshah, western Iran, on February 16 and 17.

The Iranian team has been drawn in Pool B along with India, Mongolia and Turkey.

Pool A consists of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia and the United States.

The participants will wrestle all three rounds of group action on February 16 to determine pool placements.

The teams will cross over to face their counterpart from the opposite pool in a classification contest the next day.