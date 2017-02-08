Sadr supporters call for electoral reform in Iraq

Hundreds of supporters of prominent Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have flocked into the streets the capital Baghdad, calling on the government to amend the country’s electoral law.

The Wednesday demonstration was held outside Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone, housing government buildings and embassies.

The protesters, most of them waving Iraqi national flags, said the country’s electoral rules were tailored for Iraq's major parties that face accusations of nepotism and graft.

"We came here to demand that the electoral law be amended and the members of the electoral commission replaced," said protester Naim Toma, a taxi driver living in Sadr City.

Another demonstrator, Ikhlas al-Obeidi, demanded that members of the electoral commission be changed as “they are currently all affiliated to a big political party.”

"We must... pick independent members who are competent and not loyal to parties or blocs, because they will always be under intense political pressure," said activist Hana Edwar.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim al-Jaberi, a Baghdad official in Sadr's movement, announced more similar protest rallies in the Iraqi capital.

“Next week we will hold a huge march to reaffirm these demands," he said.

Wednesday’s demonstration came a month after the Iraqi government approved September 16 as the date for provincial elections.

Sadr's supporters held a string of mass rallies last year to pressure Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to fulfill his promise of cabinet reshuffle. The move was aimed at combating systemic political patronage that is said to have abetted corruption in the Arab country.

The protests were halted largely due to the Mosul liberation operation, which was launched by the Iraqi army soldiers and allied fighters in October last year.

However, they were resumed following the Iraqi government’s announcement of the provincial elections.