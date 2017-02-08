Iran lineup for 2017 Freestyle World Cup announced

The Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation (IRIWF) has announced the final roster for the forthcoming Freestyle World Cup, which is due to be staged in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah later this month.

The sixteen Iranian athletes, who will be with the team for the two-day-long tournament, include Hassan Rahimi and Younes Sarmasti in the 57-kilogram weight category, and Behnam Ehsanpour and Masoud Esmaeilpour in the 61-kilogram section.

Meysam Nasiri and Mahdi Yeganeh Ja’fari will compete in the 65-kilogram weight class, while Mostafa Hosseinkhani and Hamed Rashidi will be in action in the 70-kilogram category.

Peyman Yarahmadi and Bahman Taymouri will vie for top honors in the 74-kilogram weight, and Hassan Yazdani and Alireza Karimi will take on their opponents in the 86-kilogram.

Amir Mohammadi and Hossein Shahbazi will wrestle with world-class rivals in the 97-kilogram clash, while Komeil Ghasemi and Yadollah Mohebbi will represent the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 125-kilogram weight division.

The Iranian men’s national freestyle wrestling team will be led by Mohammad Talaei as the head coach.

Ali Akbar Dodangeh, Amir Tavakolian, Abbas Hajkenari and Ehsan Lashgari will assist Talaei during the upcoming wrestling world cup.

The 2017 Freestyle World Cup is scheduled to be held at Imam Khomeini Sport Venue in Kermanshah, western Iran, on February 16 and 17.

The Iranian team has been drawn in Pool B along with India, Mongolia and Turkey.

Pool A consists of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia and the United States.

The participating teams will wrestle all three rounds of group action on February 16 to determine pool placements.

The teams will cross over to face their counterpart from the opposite pool in a classification contest the next day.