US Iranophobic claims complete lunacy: Pundit

A political analyst has described as "ludicrous" the US policy of demonizing Iran as a threat to the world stability and "sponsor of terrorism."

Robert Inlakesh has criticized the United States for spreading Iranophobia, saying that labeling Iran as “the biggest problem and the biggest cause of terrorism in the world is complete lunacy."

US President Donald Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News that the Islamic Republic of Iran is “terrorist state number one.”

Inlakesh noted that Washington's anti-Iran policy is not reasonable because “Iran is one of the only [players] keeping the region from completely falling apart.”

The United States is angry with Iran over its steadfastness in opposing American regime change policy in the Middle East, he said, noting that Washington and its regional allies have tried to “overthrow the legitimate Syrian government” and undermine the resistance movement in Yemen.

The US coalition has not been able to push forward its devastating project in the region because of Iran, Inlakesh noted.

The US ignores the role of Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the Middle East, who are accused of supporting Wahhabi extremists to wreak havoc in Syria and Iraq, he added.

“There are massive double standards and it all comes from the Israeli lobbies,” he argued.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin dismissed American anti-Iran rhetoric as emotional, stressing that Iranians have played key role in the fight against the Daesh Takfiri terror group in Syria and Iraq.