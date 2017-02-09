Iran plays crucial role in Persian Gulf security, stability: Hungarian PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that Iran plays a significant role in the Persian Gulf security and stability.

In a meeting with Finance Minister Ali Tayyeb-Nia in Budapest, Orban underlined the significance of Tehran-Budapest ties in the areas of energy and economy, IRNA reported.



He also called for promoting economic cooperation between the two countries.



During the meeting, both officials underscored the importance of establishing banking ties and removing existing obstacles, maintaining that allocating credit lines for economic activities and flexibility in imports and exports will help increase commercial exchanges between the two nations.



Expressing satisfaction over successfully holding of joint economic commission and signing cooperation memoranda of understanding (MoUs), both sides called for efforts for implementation of the agreements inked previously at the earliest.



The agreements aimed at boosting trade and economic collaboration through implementation of the joint projects by the two countries.



During another meeting on Tuesday, Tayyeb-Nia and Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto shared views on enhancing economic and energy cooperation and signed six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of economy, culture and sports on the sidelines of the Joint Economic Commission.