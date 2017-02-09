Iranian diplomat, Dutch FM discuss issues of mutual interest

Deputy Foreign Minister for European and American Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi who is currently in Amsterdam for political consultations conferred with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Bart Konders on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Konders first expressed condolences over demise of Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani, the late chairman of the Expediency Council, according to IRNA.



Welcoming expansion of bilateral ties, he maintained that his country is committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and interested to boost relations with Iran.



Referring to areas of cooperation between the two countries, the Dutch foreign minister said that terrorism and refugees are among the fields that his country and Europe can have collaboration with Iran.



Takht-Ravanchi, for his part, said that Iran favors development of ties with Europe and believes that cooperation with it has the potential for promotion at the bilateral and regional levels.



He called for continued negotiations on regional developments including Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.



In addition to oil and gas sectors, Tehran-Amsterdam cooperation can be broadened in fields of renewable energies and economy, particularly agriculture, he said.