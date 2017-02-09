RSS
February 09, 2017 1016 GMT

News ID:177329
Publish Date: Thu, 09 Feb 2017 10:25:05 GMT
Service: Iran

Apple to launch BeatsX wireless earbuds this week

US tech giant Apple announced that BeatsX wireless earbuds will be available globally later this week.

BeatsX earphones deliver up to eight hours of battery life and with “Fast Fuel”, a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback.

 

“The earbuds come with unique flex-form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalised fit and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability,” Apple said in a statement.

BeatsX features optimised noise isolation, RemoteTalk allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri and also comes with variety of eartip options to offer personalised comfort.

   
KeyWords
Apple
BeatsX
wireless
 
