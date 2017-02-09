Iran's Araqchi hold Syria, nuclear talks in Moscow

Iran and Russia have underscored the importance of Tehran’s nuclear agreement in maintaining the regional and international security.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov discussed different aspects of implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of action (JCPOA) over the past year in a five-hour meeting in Moscow on Thursday, presstv.ir reported.

The two sides stressed that all the signatories to the agreement must fulfill their obligations under the deal.

Araqchi and Ryabkov also discussed the positions of the new US administration of President Donald Trump with regard to the JCPOA.

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting further focused on the Syrian crisis, international security issues and the need for preventing the use of weapons of mass destruction across the globe.

The two sides agreed to continue the talks on the JCPOA and nuclear disarmament at expert-level meetings in the future.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China -- plus Germany started implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, Iran accepted to put limitations on its program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

However, there has been concern recently that the US, under President Donald Trump, would violate the deal or stop implementing Washington's commitments under the accord altogether.

A self-admitted non-politician, Trump had previously threatened to rip up the deal and called it “the worst accord ever” and “one of the dumbest” ones he had come across.

Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany have repeatedly underlined the importance of the JCPOA as a binding and obligatory international deed.

On January 28, French President Francois Hollande said he had warned Trump to respect the historic nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries.