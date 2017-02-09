Defense minister: US claims on Iran missile test 'fabricated'

Minister of Defense Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan said on Thursday that US recent claims on Iran’s new missile test are fake and 'fabricated to make enemies, wage psychological war and promote Iranophobia.'

The minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters in the northern provincial capital city of Rasht, Gilan Province, where he attended a ceremony on the eve of the 38th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution (February 10), IRNA reported.



Reacting to reporters of certain Western media that claimed Iran has fired a defensive surface-to-air missile (SAM) on Wednesday, the minister said, 'First of all, that has not happened. Second, even if it did, it is none of the US business. Finally, Iran's missile program is a normal pre-planned program which aims at maintaining the country's defense preparation.'



He stressed that those fake reports were made by the Zionist regime.



The minister recommended the 'Persian Gulf southern littoral states not to be deceived by these fabrications because the Islamic Republic of Iran has never been and will never be a threat against them.'



He said that the US has embarked on such psychological war to sell more arms to regional countries.



Dehqan stressed that Iranians will respond to such psychological war, propaganda and threats in rallies to be held on February 10 to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary.