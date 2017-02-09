RSS
February 09, 2017 0230 GMT

News ID:177344
Publish Date: Thu, 09 Feb 2017 16:33:54 GMT
Service: Iran

All Muslim nations playing role in awakening of Muslims: Velayati

All Muslim nations playing role in awakening of Muslims: Velayati

It goes without saying all the Islamic nations and Muslims around the world, have played a role in the Islamic awakening over the contemporary history, says the secretary-general of the Global Assembly of Islamic Awakening.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is the flag-bearer of the Islamic awakening,” said Ali-Akbar Velayati on Thursday, addressing a meeting of Islamic thinkers and intellectuals from around the worlds who are in Tehran on the occasion of the 38th anniversary victory of the Islamic Revolution, according to IRNA.

“Founder of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Late Imam Khomeini, established the basis for an Islamic awakening and now Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is continuing his path,” Velayati said.

The senior advisor to the Leader also said those from amongst Islamic thinkers and intellectuals, who have been invited by the Islamic Republic to Tehran, are here to examine the latest developments in the World of Islam to promote unity of word among Muslims and address the array of conspiracies against the Muslims.

“We hope that such meetings to bring Muslims closer than ever and foster consultations among them,” Velayati said. 

   
