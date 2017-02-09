RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 09, 2017 0230 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177345
Publish Date: Thu, 09 Feb 2017 16:37:17 GMT
Service: Iran

France: Explosion at Flamanville nuclear plant, officials say no contamination risk

France: Explosion at Flamanville nuclear plant, officials say no contamination risk

An explosion occurred at French utility EDF’s Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday but there was no associated nuclear risk, a local government official said on Thursday.

A report in Ouest France newspaper said there may be some injuries. M6 radio said five people were slightly injured, the hindustantimes.com reported.

Officials at the state-backed company’s Paris headquarters had no immediate comment and local officials at the plant in western France could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

The 1,300 MW each Flamanville 1 and 2 reactors were build in the 1980s. A new reactor is being built at the site but the explosion did not take place there, a spokeswoman said.

The nuclear safety authority ASN said it had no information and could not immediately comment.

   
KeyWords
France
explosion
nuclear plant
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0697 sec