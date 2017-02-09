RSS
News ID:177346
Publish Date: Thu, 09 Feb 2017 18:07:54 GMT
Service: Iran

Islamic State-linked group claims rocket attack on Israeli resort

An Islamic State-affiliated group claimed responsibility for firing rockets on Thursday towards Israel's Red Sea resort of Eilat from Egypt's Sinai peninsula, an attack that Israel said caused no damage or casualties.

The Sinai Province group said it fired "a number of Grad rockets against gatherings of Zionist occupiers" in Eilat.

In an apparently unrelated incident several hours after the rockets were fired, two Palestinians were killed along Gaza's border with Egypt when a tunnel beneath the frontier was bombed, Gaza's Health Ministry said, blaming Israel. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no information about an Israeli strike, reuters.com reported.

Israel's military said that of the rockets launched from the Sinai towards Eilat one landed harmlessly in an open area and the others were intercepted by its Iron Dome anti-missile system.

"What is coming is graver and more bitter," Sinai Province said on Telegram, an encrypted instant messaging system used by ISIS to communicate with followers.

Islamic State-linked groups waging an insurgency against Egypt in the Sinai have claimed responsibility for past rocket attacks in the Eilat area.

Egypt, which has destroyed some 2,000 smuggling tunnels on the Gaza border, has accused the Palestinian enclave's Islamist ruling movement, Hamas, of aiding Islamic State-linked militants in the Sinai. Hamas denies the allegation.

   
KeyWords
Israel
attack
islamic state-linked
 
