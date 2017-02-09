Zarif names peace and friendship as Tehran’s message for other nations

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that Tehran’s message is peaceful and friendly life with those ready for mutual respect.

Addressing a ceremony on the eve of the 38th anniversary victory day of the Islamic Revolution attended by 180 Tehran-based ambassadors and diplomats, Zarif said that the ceremony marks victory anniversary of a revolution which, by relying on the public, put an end to hegemonism and servitude, IRNA reported.



The public played a crucial role in the victory of the Islamic Revolution and resisted against foreign pressures and went on down the path of progress, development and security, he said.



Such a path establishes the biggest credit for the revolution, and shows that no one is capable of threatening Iran and the Iranian people, Zarif said.