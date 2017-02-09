RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 09, 2017 0611 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177348
Publish Date: Thu, 09 Feb 2017 19:37:50 GMT
Service: Iran

Zarif names peace and friendship as Tehran’s message for other nations

Zarif names peace and friendship as Tehran’s message for other nations

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that Tehran’s message is peaceful and friendly life with those ready for mutual respect.

Addressing a ceremony on the eve of the 38th anniversary victory day of the Islamic Revolution attended by 180 Tehran-based ambassadors and diplomats, Zarif said that the ceremony marks victory anniversary of a revolution which, by relying on the public, put an end to hegemonism and servitude, IRNA reported.

The public played a crucial role in the victory of the Islamic Revolution and resisted against foreign pressures and went on down the path of progress, development and security, he said.

Such a path establishes the biggest credit for the revolution, and shows that no one is capable of threatening Iran and the Iranian people, Zarif said.

   
KeyWords
Zarif
message
nations
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2507 sec