February 09, 2017 0611 GMT

News ID:177349
Publish Date: Thu, 09 Feb 2017 19:40:57 GMT
Service: Iran

Rouhani: Iran military development for defense purposes

President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday Iran has shown that it has no intention to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs and its military development is solely for defense purposes.

Addressing the ceremony marking the Islamic Republic of Iran’s National Day, he added that Iran has never attacked any country and it has no such an intention ever.

Weapons are solely for defending the country and the enemies should not be allowed to make the region and world unsafe through creating illusions, President Rouhani said, according to IRNA.

“We believe that the nations should have ties with each other and that’s the duty of all governments to bring nations closer to each other in a bid to safeguard their common interests,” he said.

Ceremony marking victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution attended by 180 Tehran-based ambassadors and diplomats is underway in the Summit Hall in the capital Tehran.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed foreign guests participating at the event.

Palestinian Ambassador in Tehran Salah al-Zawawi, as the ambassador dean, was the second speaker of the ceremony.

   
