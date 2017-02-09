Six Pakistani Taliban terrorists killed in police raid near Karachi

Six terrorists apparently belonging to the banned Pakistani Taliban were killed in a heavy exchange of fire during a police raid in Karachi on Thursday.

The terrorists were killed near the Super Highway toll plaza outside Karachi after they opened fire on a police search party, senior police official Rao Anwar said, according to hindustantimes.com

“We had got an intelligence tip-off that some suspected terrorists were hiding out in the area surrounding the toll plaza on super highway and when I led a policy search party they opened fire on us and six of them were killed in the exchange of fire,” Anwar said.

He said the identifies of the slain terrorists was still being verified but they appeared to belong to the banned outfit of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.