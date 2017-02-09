RSS
February 09, 2017

News ID:177352
Publish Date: Thu, 09 Feb 2017
Service: Iran

Palestinian man injures 6 people in shooting, stabbing attack in occupied territories

Palestinian man injures 6 people in shooting, stabbing attack in occupied territories

A Palestinian assailant has injured at least six people in a stabbing and shooting attack at a market in the occupied territories before being arrested.

The incident took place in Petah Tikva, outside Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli police, who identified the attacker as a Palestinian man.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the man from the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank opened fire with an automatic weapon. 

The wounded were taken to hospital, with none of their injuries described as life threatening.
   
