US Senate confirms Trump’s attorney general nominee

The US Senate in Congress has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, despite fierce opposition by Democrats over the lawmake’s record on civil rights and immigration.

Sessions, 70, was confirmed on Wednesday by a 52-47 vote to lead the powerful US Justice Department, followings weeks of divisive battles in the Senate.

Sessions, an early supporter of Trump, will become America’s top law enforcement official after two decades of representing the state of Alabama in the upper chamber of Congress.

The Justice Department is responsible for the enforcement of the law and administration of justice in the United States, equivalent to the interior or justice ministries of other nations.

Democratic lawmakers, civil rights and immigration advocay groups have expressed concern about Sessions' controversial positions on race, immigration and criminal justice reform.

Civil liberties advocacy groups worry that the Justice Department's civil rights division will not actively prosecute rights violations under Sessions.

He will begin leading the Justice Department as its attorneys are defending Trump's temporary Muslim travel ban in a federal appeals court in San Francisco, California.

Trump signed an executive order on January 27 that imposed a temporary travel ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and placed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees. The move also suspended admission of all refugees for 120 days.

On Friday, US District Judge James Robart, a federal judge in Seattle, Washington, granted a temporary restraining order against Trump’s travel ban.

The Justice Deparmtent appealed the ruling to the the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is due to rule this week on whether to overrule the lower court’s ruling. The fate of Trump’ executive order could end up in the US Supreme Court.