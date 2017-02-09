Bomb blast rocks Syria’s Homs, leaves casualties

A bomb explosion has ripped through a neighborhood in the western Syrian city of Homs, killing a number of people.

Thursday’s incident took place in Homs’ residential district of Zahra, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, state media reported.

According to Syria's official SANA news agency, three people lost their lives while two more sustained injuries in the blast. However, other reports say several people were killed without giving a precise number.

Separately on Thursday, 11 people were wounded, including 3 children, in an attack by Daesh terrorists on al-Hamam village in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo. The militants used a Grad missile in their assault.

On Wednesday, a militant mortar attack struck an aid distribution center in Aleppo, killing a volunteer and two civilians.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed the attack on Aleppo’s Hamdaniya neighborhood, which also left seven SARC volunteers and staff injured.

In a statement published on its website, the SARC denounced the attack and underlined the need for respecting and protecting the humanitarian workers and citizens’ right to receive aid.

The Syrian army troops and allied fighters have been fighting against different foreign-backed terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the Arab country since 2011.

Over the past few months, the Syrian forces have made sweeping gains against the Takfiri terrorists, who have lately increased their acts of violence across the country in revenge for the blows they have been suffering on the ground.