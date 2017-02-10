RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 10, 2017 1219 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177363
Publish Date: Fri, 10 Feb 2017 02:53:09 GMT
Service: Iran

US appeals court upholds suspension of Trump travel ban

US appeals court upholds suspension of Trump travel ban

A federal appeals court in San Francisco has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday wouldn't block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the US. An appeal to the US Supreme Court is possible.
US District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The Justice Department appealed to the 9th Circuit.
The states said Trump's executive order unconstitutionally blocked entry based on religion.
   
KeyWords
US
court
Trump
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0764 sec