Meteorites help scientists estimate solar nebula's lifetime

New research suggested the solar nebula lasted between three and four million years.

The solar nebula was the collapsed clump of swirling molecular gas clouds that formed the Sun and solar system, UPI wrote.

Scientists said the improved nebula timeline will allow them to paint a more accurate picture of the early solar system, the birth of the Sun and the evolution of the first planets.

Previous estimates could only place the lifetime of the solar nebula between one and 10 million years.

The new, more accurate estimate was made possible by angrites, ancient rocks forged on the surface of the solar system's earliest asteroids.

Benjamin Weiss, professor of Earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said, “Angrites are really spectacular. Many of them look like what might be erupting on Hawaii, but they cooled on a very early planetesimal."

Weiss and his colleagues measured magnetization patterns and uranium-lead ratios in the four angrite samples, collected from Brazil, Argentina, Antarctica and the Sahara Desert.

Weiss explained, "Electrons are little compass needles, and if you align a bunch of them in a rock, the rock becomes magnetized.

"Once they're aligned, which can happen when a rock cools in the presence of a magnetic field, then they stay that way. That's what we use as records of ancient magnetic fields."

The ancient angrite samples revealed very little remnant magnetization, suggesting the presence of a very weak magnetic field at the time of their formation.

Models of early solar system evolution show a diminished magnetic field leads to the disappearance of the solar nebula.

Weiss added, "It's predicted that once the magnetic field drops by a factor of 10 to 100 in the inner solar system, which we've now shown, the solar nebula goes away really quickly, within 100,000 years.

“So even if the solar nebula hadn't disappeared by four million years, it was basically on its way out."

With a more accurate solar nebula timeline, astronomers can make more precise predictions about the formation of the first planets.

Weiss concluded, "The gas giants must have formed by four million years after the formation of the solar system.

"Planets were moving all over the place, in and out over large distances, and all this motion is thought to have been driven by gravitational forces from the gas. We're saying all this happened in the first four million years."