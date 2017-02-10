Baku,Tehran witness 70% rise in trade in 2016

Azerbaijan and Iran recorded a jump in trade last year, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev adding that trade figure increased by 70 percent in 2016.

Speaking at the Iranian Embassy in Baku, he said that the two countries are constantly bolstering ties in different spheres and noted that nearly 40 documents have been signed between the sides, Azer News reported.

Iran-Azerbaijan trade amounted to $175 million in January to November 2016, of which imports from Iran made up $130.13 million, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's exports to Iran almost doubled to $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2016, while imports increased from $19.4 million in 2015 to $27 million in 2016.

In 2015, trade between the two countries stood at $ 123.786 million.

Currently, the two countries are focused on expanding economic ties in fields such as industry, agriculture, energy, alternative energy and transportation.

Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi said earlier that the two countries can develop mutual use of agro lands, organize joint export of agricultural products to third countries, and production of various agro-technologies. He mentioned that the two sides have already created a trade committee and are determined to draw up a list of goods exported and imported by the two countries.

The countries are reportedly considering the use of the national currencies — the manat and the rial — in bilateral trade.

The issue came to the spotlight following the announcement by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) to stop using US dollar as its currency of choice in financial and foreign exchange reports.