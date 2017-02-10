Iran's Fajr Film Festival announces winners

The winners of Iran's 35th Fajr Film Festival were named in the closing ceremony of the event with Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian's 'Midday Event' (Majara-ye Nimrooz) winning the top prize (Crystal Simorgh) for best film.

The closing ceremony of the festival, which is Iran's leading cinematic event, was held at Tehran's Milad Tower on Thursday and was attended by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as a special guest.

The festival awarded nine out of 33 films which were nominated for the prize.

'Midday Event' recalls the encounters between Iranian security forces and the terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) in the 1980s.

The prize for the best director went to Vahid Jalilvand, for the movie 'Without Date, Without Signature'.

Mohsen Tanabandeh was awarded the best actor for his role in 'Ferrari'.

For the first time in the history of the festival, two women were jointly awarded the Crystal Simorgh for best actress.

Merila Zarei won best actress for playing in 'Under the Smoky Roof' and Leila Hatami for 'Rag-e-Khaab'.

Kabuzia Partovi managed to win the best screenwriter award for 'Ferrari'.

Iranian veteran actress Sorayya Qassemi won the best supporting actress award while Navid Mohammdzadeh won the best supporting actor award.

Amirhossein Shojaei won the best photography award for 'Rag-e-Khaab'.

Iman Omidvari awarded the Best makeup artist award for 'Under the Smoky Roof' and Mohammad Qassemi won the Best computerized special effects supervisor.

Best set and costume designer awards went to Behzad Jafari-Tadi in 'Midday Event'.

Best sound engineer award went to Parviz Abnar.

Christophe Rezai won the best composer award.

Best editor award went to Sohrab Khosravi for 'Hot Summer' and Best director of cinematography went to Hooman Behmanesh in 'Hot summer'.

The 10-day festival began on January 31.

Since 2015, the national and international categories of the festival have been independently.