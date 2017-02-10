RSS
February 10, 2017

Publish Date: Fri, 10 Feb 2017
Yerevan, Tehran to expand insurance ties

Armenia and Iran are to expand cooperation in the field of insurance, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments announced.

Armenian Economy Minister Suren Karayan said after a meeting with Director General of Central Insurance Company of Iran Abdolnaser Hemati that the development of the insurance institution may have a significant impact on the strengthening of economic relations, trade and cooperation between the two countries, Arka reported.

Hemati underlined that the high-level bilateral economic and political relations are a good basis for developing cooperation in the insurance sector.

In the meeting, the head of Armenian Export Insurance Agency Vazgen Abgaryan recalled that the agency and the Iranian Foundation for Export Guarantees signed a memorandum on cooperation in 2015.

Abgaryan proposed the deepening of cooperation in the field of reinsurance, pointing to the possibility of transactions in reinsurance of export credits.

The Iranian side, in turn, suggested the signing a tripartite memorandum, also involving the Iranian Central Insurance Service.

   
Armenia
Iran
insurance
 
