RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 10, 2017 0542 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177387
Publish Date: Fri, 10 Feb 2017 18:23:37 GMT
Service: Iran

Hungary's Eximbank opens €85m credit for EDBI

Hungary's Eximbank opens €85m credit for EDBI

Hungary's Export-Import Bank agreed to open an 85-million-euro line of credit for Export Development Bank of Iran (EDBI).

Governors and representatives of Hungarian banks and Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Sina Bank, Shahr Bank and Export Development Bank of Iran (EDBI) met in Budapest to look into ways to launch banking ties between the two countries, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iran's Economy Minister Ali Tayebnia, who attended the meeting, said that reaching desirable economic turnover is subject to banking relations between the two countries.

"It has been agreed that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for regulatory cooperation be signed between central banks of the two sides," he continued.

Tayebnia is in the Hungarian capital to take part at the first Iran-Hungary Joint Economic Commission meeting.

The commission aims to develop cooperation between Iran and Hungary in different fields as well as to boost bilateral economic ties.

   
KeyWords
Eximbank
Iran
credit
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1807 sec