Daesh shifts to Libya's desert valleys after Sirte defeat

Daesh terrorists have shifted to desert valleys and inland hills southeast of Tripoli as they seek to exploit Libya's political divisions after defeat in their former stronghold of Sirte, security officials said.

The terrorists, believed to number several hundred and described as "remnants" of the Daesh group's Libya operation, are trying to foment chaos by cutting power and water supplies and to identify receptive local communities, the officials said, Reuters reported.

They are being monitored through aerial surveillance and on-the-ground intelligence, but Libyan officials said they cannot easily be targeted without advanced air power of the kind used by the United States on Jan. 19, when B-2 bombers killed more than 80 terrorists in a strike southwest of Sirte.

For more than a year, Daesh exercised total control over Sirte, building its primary North African base in the coastal city. But it struggled to keep a footing elsewhere in Libya and by December was forced out of Sirte after a six-month campaign led by brigades from the western city of Misrata and backed by airstrikes.

The terrorist group lost many of its members in the battle and now has no territory in Libya, but fugitive terrorists and sleeper cells are seen to pose a threat in a country that has been deeply fractured and largely lawless since the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

The threat is focused south of the coastal strip between Misrata and Tripoli, arcing to the southeast around the town of Bani Walid and into the desert south of Sirte, said Ismail Shukri, head of military intelligence in Misrata.

Sirte suffered extensive damage during the battle against Daesh. Military officials from Misrata said they have the city secured and some residents have begun to return to central neighborhoods.

But they also complain about a lack of support from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and are nervous about military advances by forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar to the east and south of Sirte.

Haftar, who has rejected the GNA, was on the opposite side to Misrata's brigades in a conflict that flared up across Libya in 2014, just as Daesh was gaining strength.

Both sides accuse the other of using Daesh to their advantage, while waging separate campaigns against terrorists.