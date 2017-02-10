RSS
February 10, 2017

Publish Date: Fri, 10 Feb 2017
Iran remains Asia's best in latest FIFA rankings

Iran remains Asia's best in latest FIFA rankings

Iran remained Asia's top ranked team despite dropping three places to be 32nd globally in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Korea Republic remained Asia’s second best ranked team having dropped two spots to 39th overall, while Japan (52nd) overtook Australia (54th) as the third best ranked side in Asia. Saudi Arabia maintained its position as the continent's fifth best ranked team, the-afc.com reported.

All of Asia’s top ten teams are currently competing in the third round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018, with unbeaten Iran leading Group A and Saudi Arabia edging out Japan to sit atop Group B.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be released on March 9.

 

Asia’s top 10 (global rankings in brackets):

Iran (32nd)

Korea Republic (39th)

Japan (52nd)

Australia (54th)

Saudi Arabia (56th)

Uzbekistan (63rd)

UAE (68th)

Qatar (85th)

China PR (86th)

Syria (93rd)

 

   
